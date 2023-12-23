Putin Quietly Signaling Openness to Ukraine Ceasefire Talks – NYT

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been telegraphing a readiness to discuss a ceasefire in his nearly two-year war on Ukraine through diplomatic backchannels, The New York Times reported Saturday.

The report comes as the 22-month Russian invasion of Ukraine has effectively ground to a stalemate, Western aid for Kyiv is at risk of drying up and Moscow faces growing economic and geopolitical pressures despite its boasts that it can sustain a long war.

Since at least September, "Putin has been signaling ... that he is open to a ceasefire that freezes the fighting along the current lines," The New York Times wrote.

It cited two former senior Russian officials close to the Kremlin and U.S. and international officials who have received the message from Moscow’s envoys.

The New York Times said U.S. officials previously received never-before-reported overtures from the Kremlin for a truce in September 2022, as Kyiv was recapturing swathes of its territory in the northeast in an embarrassment for Moscow. At the time, Putin made it clear that he was happy with the amount of territory his troops had captured, the newspaper wrote.