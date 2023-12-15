School Security Guard Accused of Failing to Prevent Deadly Shooting in Western Russia

A school security guard in western Russia's Bryansk region, where last week a teenager killed one of her classmates before taking her own life, could face prison time on charges of failing to prevent the shooting, the state news agency TASS reported Friday.

Galina Chertkova, a private security company employee, was among several people detained in connection with the Dec. 7 school shooting in the city of Bryansk.

Investigators said a 14-year-old student killed one of her classmates and injured five other students before killing herself with her father’s pump-action shotgun.

The Bryansk Region Court ruled to release Chertkova from pre-trial detention and placed her under house arrest following an appeal, TASS reported from the courthouse.

Chertkova faces up to 10 years in prison on charges of failing to discharge her duties.