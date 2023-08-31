Towns in Russian Border Region Scrap In-Person Return to School Amid Drone Strikes, Shelling

Authorities in western Russia’s Bryansk region have scrapped in-person back-to-school day this Friday in towns that face regular drone and artillery strikes.

Each year on Sept. 1, Russian schools open their doors to students, parents and teachers in what is known as Den' Znanyy, or the Day of Knowledge.

Bryansk region Governor Alexander Bogomaz said Wednesday that schools in towns close to the Russia-Ukraine border will hold “remote” Day of Knowledge celebrations this year.

“In addition, [we are] considering the issue of remote and in-person learning at these schools,” Bogomaz said following a regional crisis center meeting.