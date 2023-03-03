Russian Boy Awarded Medal for 'Bravery' During Bryansk Attack

A 10-year-old boy who was wounded in a deadly attack in Russia’s Bryansk region on Thursday has been awarded the Medal of Valor and Courage, according to an announcement on Telegram by Russia’s Investigative Committee on Friday.

According to Russian officials, two Ukrainian sabotage groups illegally crossed from Ukraine into the Bryansk region on Thursday, killing two civilians and wounding several Russian servicemen as well as the 10-year-old Fyodor.

Ukrainian officials have dismissed the accusation that the group was Ukrainian, calling the entire incident a Russian “provocation.”