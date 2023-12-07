School Shooting in Western Russia Leaves 2 Dead

A Russian teenager has shot dead a classmate and injured five others before killing herself at a school in western Russia, investigators said Thursday.

Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said a 14-year-old student who brought a pump-action shotgun to the school was among the dead.

The Investigative Committee said it had launched a criminal probe.

Russia’s government newspaper Rossiiskaya Gazeta published footage from the scene of the shooting at Gymnasium No. 5 in the city of Bryansk, located just over 100 kilometers from the border with Ukraine.

“Someone from the eighth-grade shot and killed someone,” said one of the students who filmed a crowd of evacuees gathered outside the school.