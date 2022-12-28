Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Russian University Shooter Sentenced to Life in Prison

By AFP
Timur Bekmansurov attends a sentencing hearing at the Perm Regional Court. Donat Sorokin / TASS

A Russian teenager was on Wednesday sentenced to life in jail for killing six people in a shooting spree on a university campus in 2021, investigators said.

During an attack — one of the worst in recent Russian history — first year law student Timur Bekmansurov roamed through a busy university campus in the Urals city of Perm, some 1,300 kilometres east of Moscow, wielding a hunting rifle.

The shooting by the 19-year-old claimed the lives of one man and five women aged between 18 and 66, and injured dozens more before Bekmansurov was arrested.

He was found guilty on multiple counts of murder committed "for motives relating to hooliganism" and sentenced to life in prison, the Investigative Committee said in a statement. 

During his trial, Bekmansurov fully admitted his guilt and asked the court for a more lenient sentence. 

The Perm shooting in September 2021 was the second such attack that year, after a 19-year-old former student shot dead nine people at his old school in the city of Kazan in May. 

Mass shootings at schools and universities in Russia are relatively rare and prompted lawmakers to tighten laws regulating access to guns.

The last major shooting took place in September in the central Russian city of Izhevsk, where a man opened fire in his former school, leaving 18 people dead, most of them children.

Read more

'constructive dialogue'

Turkey, Syria, Russia Defense Ministers Meet for First Talks Since 2011

The defense ministers of Russia, Turkey and Syria met in Moscow on Wednesday, the first such talks since a war broke out in Syria, the Russian Defense...
rising repression

Russia Records 20,000 Political Detentions in 2022 – Watchdog

Russia detained at least 20,467 people for political reasons in 2022, according to end-of-year statistics published last week by OVD-Info, one of Russia&rsquo...
taking stock

Gazprom CEO Admits 'Difficult' Year for Russian Energy Giant

The head of Gazprom admitted on Wednesday that the Russian energy giant had experienced a challenging year as the company sought new markets following...
'enemies of society'

Medvedev Calls for Recent Russian Emigres to Be Banned From Returning

Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev on Wednesday proposed designating Russians who left the country in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine...