Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Siberian Man Detained in Alleged Bomb Plot Against Military Office

A military enlistment office in the city of Novosibirsk. yandex.ru/maps

Authorities in Russia’s third-largest city of Novosibirsk have detained a man they accuse of plotting to blow up a military enlistment office, state media reported Wednesday.

According to the TASS news agency, 27-year-old Yevgeny Ryapolov is suspected of planting an explosive device inside a slow cooker, which was discovered near the enlistment office on Dec. 5.

Novosibirsk’s Zheleznodorozhnyi District Court is set to rule on Ryapolov’s pre-trial detention.

Ryapolov was identified as a resident of the Novosibirsk suburb of Berdsk and is said to have a criminal record.

He is also claimed to be a member of an unidentified “banned far-right radical movement.” 

Ryapolov was given a four-year jail sentence in 2017 for possession of explosives.

Russian military enlistment offices have regularly been targeted in arson attacks since President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. 

Moscow accused Ukraine of inciting Russians to set fire to military recruitment offices, claiming that Russians were allegedly “following the so-called 'instructions' received by phone from Ukraine."

Read more about: Novosibirsk

Read more

politicians in exile

Navalny-Backed Opposition Deputies Stripped of Mandates

Deputy Helga Pirogova told The Moscow Times that the decision by Novosibirsk's City Council was "absolutely illegal and politically motivated."
2 Min read
centralizing powers

Russia’s Novosibirsk Abolishes Direct Mayoral Elections

Novosibirsk's mayor will now be chosen by a legislative body de facto controlled by the regional governor, rather than by the electorate.
2 Min read
cementing control

Direct Mayoral Elections Ended in Novosibirsk

The Kremlin has long wanted to end the practice of directly electing regional mayors to ensure total political control.
2 Min read
Industrial Dispute

Garbage Piles Up in Siberian Trash Collectors Strike

Trash collectors in the Russian city of Novosibirsk have gone on strike against poor equipment and long hours.