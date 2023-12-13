Siberian Man Detained in Alleged Bomb Plot Against Military Office

Authorities in Russia’s third-largest city of Novosibirsk have detained a man they accuse of plotting to blow up a military enlistment office, state media reported Wednesday.

According to the TASS news agency, 27-year-old Yevgeny Ryapolov is suspected of planting an explosive device inside a slow cooker, which was discovered near the enlistment office on Dec. 5.

Novosibirsk’s Zheleznodorozhnyi District Court is set to rule on Ryapolov’s pre-trial detention.

Ryapolov was identified as a resident of the Novosibirsk suburb of Berdsk and is said to have a criminal record.