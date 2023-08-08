Russia Pins Recruitment Office Arson Attacks on Ukraine

Moscow on Tuesday accused Ukraine of inciting Russians to set fire to military recruitment offices, following a recent uptick in the number of arson attacks.

Since President Vladimir Putin sent troops to Ukraine last year many military recruitment offices across Russia have come under attacks.

The General Prosecutor's Office linked the attacks to the "successful advance of the Russian Armed Forces" in Ukraine.

"All these crimes were committed by Russian nationals following the so-called 'instructions' received by phone from Ukraine," the General Prosecutor's Office said in a statement.