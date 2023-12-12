Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Finland to Partially Reopen Border With Russia

The Russian-Finnish border. Alexander Demianchuk / TASS

Finland’s Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said his government will reopen two of the eight shuttered border crossings with Russia, the Nordic country’s Yle broadcaster reported Tuesday.

Finland closed its entire border with Russia in November after accusing Moscow of funneling asylum seekers toward the country, an EU member state that joined NATO after Russia invaded Ukraine last year. 

Those closures were set to expire on Wednesday. 

Finland’s Interior Minister Mari Rantanen identified the border crossings slated for reopening as Vaalimaa — the busiest crossing of the Russian-Finnish border — and Niirala.

Rantanen said the border crossings would stay open until Jan. 14, 2024, but warned that they could close earlier if Helsinki sees another surge in undocumented migration from Russia.

Mikko Lehmus, head of the Finnish Border Guards analytical unit, said Vaalimaa and Niirala were chosen for reopening to allow family members to visit each other on either side of the border, according to Yle. 

Russia, which shares a 1,340-kilometer-long border with Finland, has warned of “countermeasures” to Helsinki’s reversal of its decades-long policy of military non-alignment after it joined NATO.

Read more about: Finland

Read more

illegal crossings

Finland Shutters 4 Russian Border Crossings to Curb Asylum Seekers

“There are clear signs that the authorities of a foreign state played a role in the arrival of [people] who illegally crossed the border,” Finland's...
2 Min read
diplomatic deterioration

Moscow Says Closing Finnish Consulate, Expels 9 Diplomats

The Foreign Ministry called its move a response to "the confrontational actions of the Finnish authorities."
1 Min read
deteriorating diplomacy

Finland to Expel 9 Russian Embassy Staff for 'Intelligence' Activities

The Finnish Security Intelligence Service called the move "a major setback for Russian intelligence in Finland."
2 Min read
wartime exodus

Record Number of Russians Moved to Finland in 2022

A total of 6,003 people moved from Russia to Finland last year, by far the highest number in three decades.
1 Min read