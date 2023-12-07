Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Presidential Election Set for March 17, 2024

By AFP
Sergei Bobylev / TASS

Russia's upper house of parliament on Thursday set March 17, 2024, as the date for the next presidential election, in which longtime President Vladimir Putin is widely expected to run again.

In a meeting televised live, the senators unanimously approved the date in a decision that "practically kicks off the presidential campaign," according to the head of the chamber, Valentina Matviyenko.

Putin, who has been in power in Russia either as president or prime minister since 2000, has not officially announced if he will stand in the vote, but is widely expected to do so.

The election will take place two years after Russia launched what it calls a special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 and later annexed the Ukrainian regions of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.

The election "will be a sort of culmination of reunification" for the regions, Matvienko said.

Read more about: Elections

Read more

black list

Russia Swiftly Moves to Block Navalny Aides, Supporters From Ballot

The law would also ban candidates previously involved in Navalny's groups before they were formally declared “extremist.”
public barometer

Moscow Voters Most Likely to Back Putin, United Russia Despite Tepid Numbers – Poll

Both Putin and the party that consistently backs his legislative initiatives hold comfortable leads over their main competitors.
blanket ban

Russia to Debate Bill Banning Navalny Supporters from Polls – Lawmaker

The legislation could affect both Navalny-linked activists and the tens of thousands of Russians who supported his groups with donations.
UNSOLICITED SUGGESTIONS

Russia Intends to Give Election Advice to U.S.

“We’ll send recommendations,” the speaker of the lower house of parliament Vyacheslav Volodin said in an interview.