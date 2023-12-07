Families Ask Putin to Return Mobilized Troops From Ukraine

The families of mobilized Russian soldiers on Thursday asked President Vladimir Putin to return their loved ones from the front in Ukraine, more than a year after the men were recruited.

“We’re against legalized slavery,” said members of Put’ Domoi (“Way Home”), a group of soldiers' wives and mothers calling for an end to mobilization, in a video address shared on the messaging app Telegram.

Some 300,000 reservists were recruited to boost Moscow’s troop numbers in Ukraine as part of Putin’s “partial” mobilization drive that he announced in September 2022.

Putin declared an end to the mobilization the following month but did not formalize it in writing, and observers and activists say the military continues to recruit Russian men for its war effort.