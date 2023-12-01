Kyiv Says Sabotaged Russian Railway in Siberia

Ukraine claimed on Friday to have orchestrated attacks on a Russian railway line in Siberia, thousands of kilometers away from the frontline in eastern Ukraine.

Russian authorities have reported several attacks on the country's transport infrastructure since it launched its invasion of Ukraine last year, often blaming Kyiv.

"The Russians have fallen into the [Ukrainian military intelligence] SBU's trap twice — another fuel train has exploded on the Baikal-Amur railway," a source in Ukrainian law enforcement agencies told AFP.

The source said the alleged attack on Friday was a follow-up to an explosion on Wednesday night involving a train passing through the remote Siberian republic of Buryatia.

There was no immediate response from the Russian side to the latest incident, but Moscow confirmed a train crew earlier this week had spotted smoke in a fuel tank and called firefighters to the scene.