Russia's Leningrad Region Sends 500K Pine Seedlings to Occupied Donetsk

Northern Russia’s Leningrad region has sent half a million pine seedlings to the occupied Ukrainian region of Donetsk, Russian authorities announced Tuesday.

The so-called "green humanitarian aid" is just the latest in a series of seedling shipments from the Leningrad region to occupied Donetsk, with authorities having already sent around 100,000 pine and spruce seedlings earlier this year amid efforts to restore natural habitats destroyed by the invasion of Ukraine.

"I promised that the supply of seedlings would be a regular occurrence," Leningrad region Governor Alexander Drozdenko was quoted as saying in an official statement.

"In Mariupol, there is already the 'Leningrad Quarter' [of trees], and over time, there will be the 'Leningrad Forest' in Donbas," the governor added.