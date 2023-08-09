Chechnya’s Grozny Establishes ‘Sister City’ Ties With Occupied Mariupol

Grozny, the capital of Russia’s majority-muslim republic of Chechnya, has established sister city ties with the occupied southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, over a year after it was devastated by invading Russian forces.

“Grozny Mayor Khas-Magomed Kadyrov and head of Mariupol’s [Russian-installed] administration Oleg Morgun signed an agreement establishing twin city relations between the cities,” Grozny mayor’s office said Tuesday.

The agreement envisions bilateral contacts in education, healthcare, culture, sports, social welfare and “delegation exchanges to study the best municipal practices.”

Like Mariupol, the Chechen capital was also once subject to a destructive assault by Russian troops, a parallel users on social media were quick to point out following Tuesday's announcement.