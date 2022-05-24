St. Petersburg Vows to Restore Destroyed ‘Sister’ City Mariupol

St. Petersburg will establish a sister city relationship with the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol and help in its restoration, Governor Alexander Beglov said Tuesday.

Russian forces claimed full control of Mariupol after the city's last Ukrainian defenders surrendered at the Azovstal steel plant last week, ending a devastating, nearly three-month siege that has flattened the city and killed thousands.

“Mariupol is going through a difficult stage today and we’re ready to assist in its revival,” Beglov said, vowing to establish construction, housing and utilities, healthcare, education and cultural ties between Russia's second-largest city and the strategic Ukrainian port.

Beglov plans to sign a sister city agreement with Mariupol’s Moscow-installed mayor Konstantin Ivashchenko “as soon as possible,” the St. Petersburg administration’s website said after phone talks between Beglov, Ivashchenko and separatist Donetsk People’s Republic leader Denis Pushilin.

Pushilin said last week that 60% of homes in Mariupol are “beyond repair.”

Meanwhile, Moscow will reportedly “adopt” and likely finance infrastructure projects in the separatist pro-Russian cities of Donetsk and Luhansk, the RBC news website reported Monday, citing an unnamed source close to the Moscow Mayor’s Office.