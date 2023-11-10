Moscow Accuses Ukraine of 'Ecocide' in Occupied Regions

Russia has accused Kyiv of committing environmental crimes in the Ukrainian territories that its troops currently occupy, including soil contamination caused by exploding artillery shells, the state-run TASS news agency reported.

Moscow said it will begin collecting evidence of Ukraine's "ecocidal violations" in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, which it claims to have annexed last September, compiling them into a so-called “White Book.”

“We want to record where ecosystems have been destroyed and compile it as a collection,” deputy head of Russia's Natural Resources Ministry Konstantin Tsyganov said at an environmental conference in Rostov-on-Don on Thursday.

“We are starting the work this year, and from next year onwards, we will fill this White Book with details," the official added.