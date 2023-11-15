Russian Delegation in N. Korea to 'Further Revitalize' Ties

A Russian delegation led by Natural Resources Minister Alexander Kozlov is visiting Pyongyang, North Korea's state media said Wednesday, with the two countries' growing cooperation triggering concern in Washington and Seoul.

The visit comes less than a week after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned that ties between Pyongyang and Moscow were "growing and dangerous," urging the North's ally China to restrain the nuclear-armed country.

The delegation arrived in Pyongyang on Tuesday, the state official Korean Central News Agency reported, to discuss "cooperation in trade, economy, science and technology."

Historic allies Russia and North Korea are both under international sanctions — the former for its invasion of Ukraine and the latter for its nuclear weapons and missile programs.

South Korea accuses Pyongyang of having provided over 1 million artillery rounds to Moscow for use in its war with Ukraine. Seoul says the North appears to have received advice on military satellite technology in return.

The latest Russian visit comes after the G7's top diplomats last week slammed the arms transfers, urging North Korea and Russia to "immediately cease all such activities."