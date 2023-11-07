Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Exiled Pussy Riot Member Arrested in Absentia for ‘War Fakes’

Pussy Riot member Lucy Shtein. lucy shtein / instagram

A Russian court has ordered the arrest of Pussy Riot member Lucy Shtein in absentia for spreading “fake news” about the Russian military, the state-run news agency TASS reported Tuesday.

Moscow’s Basmanny District Court authorized Shtein’s two-month placement in pre-trial detention once she is extradited or returns to Russia, a court spokesperson told TASS.

“She is placed on an international wanted list,” the unnamed spokesperson was quoted as saying.

Russian law enforcement first placed Shtein on its wanted list in May 2022 on unspecified charges.

In February, state media reported that Shtein was charged with making “false” allegations on Twitter about the Russian military in Ukraine.

Spreading “false information” about the Russian Armed Forces is punishable by up to 10 years in prison under the country’s wartime censorship laws.

Shtein fled Russia for Lithuania with her girlfriend and Pussy Riot bandmate Maria Alyokhina in the spring of 2022, weeks after Moscow invaded Ukraine. 

Until last year, she served as a Moscow municipal deputy after being elected as a member of the liberal opposition party Yabloko in 2017.

In May 2023, media in Iceland reported that Shtein and Alyokhina were both put forward as candidates to receive Icelandic citizenship by parliamentary decree.

Read more about: Pussy riot

Read more

foreign agent

Russia Jails Activist Pyotr Verzilov 8.5 Years in Absentia for ‘War Fakes’

The former publisher of Mediazona is accused of “causing social tensions” and “misleading citizens” about Moscow's invasion.
1 Min read
swan lake

Pussy Riot Decries Russian Wartime Propaganda in New Music Video  

The anti-Kremlin group's latest music video exudes the atmosphere of dark Slavic folktales — used to show the world through the eyes of children in wartime...
1 Min read
Criminal offense

Russia Places Pussy Riot Co-Founder Nadya Tolokonnikova on Wanted List   

Russian authorities opened an investigation into Tolokonnikova for "insulting the religious feelings of believers" earlier this year.
1 Min read
On the Run

Pussy Riot's Maria Alyokhina Named Russian Fugitive

Alyokhina is wanted by police after failing to attend court last week.