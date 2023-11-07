Exiled Pussy Riot Member Arrested in Absentia for ‘War Fakes’

A Russian court has ordered the arrest of Pussy Riot member Lucy Shtein in absentia for spreading “fake news” about the Russian military, the state-run news agency TASS reported Tuesday.

Moscow’s Basmanny District Court authorized Shtein’s two-month placement in pre-trial detention once she is extradited or returns to Russia, a court spokesperson told TASS.

“She is placed on an international wanted list,” the unnamed spokesperson was quoted as saying.

Russian law enforcement first placed Shtein on its wanted list in May 2022 on unspecified charges.