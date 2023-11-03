Russia Jails 6 for ‘Trafficking’ in First Surrogacy Probe

Four Russian fertility clinic employees and two surrogate mothers have been handed jail sentences of varying lengths as part of the country's first surrogacy investigation, state media reported Friday.

Authorities launched Russia’s first-ever surrogacy probe in 2020 after one of the babies born to a surrogate mother was found dead in an apartment outside Moscow.

Moscow’s Nikulinsky District Court on Friday found the head of the European Surrogacy Center, Vladislav Melnikov, guilty of child trafficking and sentenced him to 19.5 years in prison, according to the news agency RIA Novosti.

Two European Surrogacy Center doctors — embryologist Taras Ashitkov and reproductive endocrinologist Yuliana Ivanova — were sentenced to 17.5 years and 16.5 years in prison respectively on the same charges.

Obstetrician-gynecologist Lilya Panaioti received a sentence of 16 years and three months in prison.

Surrogate mothers Tatiana Blinova and Liliya Valeyeva were sentenced to four years and 10.5 years in prison.