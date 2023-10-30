Russia’s Chief Rabbi Calls for ‘Severe’ Punishment of Anti-Israeli Airport Rioters

Russia's senior rabbi has called on authorities to "severely punish" anti-Israeli rioters who stormed an airport in the North Caucasus republic of Dagestan on Sunday as they searched for rumored Jewish passengers on a flight from Tel Aviv.

Alexander Boroda, president of Russia’s Federation of Jewish Communities, said the Sunday evening violence laid bare the extent to which the Israeli-Hamas war has led to “open aggression toward Russian Jews.”

“I call on the country’s leadership and law enforcement to find and punish all the organizers and participants of these anti-Semitic actions as severely as possible,” Boroda said in a statement shared with The Moscow Times.

He also criticized Russian and international media coverage of the conflict in the Middle East, saying rioters in majority-Muslim Dagestan formed “one-sided and radical views” based on social media posts and news reports.

A mob of around 1,200 people descended on the Makhachkala International Airport on Sunday evening after posts spread on social media claimed a flight of “Jewish refugees” was scheduled to land there.

The Kremlin and other senior Russian officials have so far blamed “outside forces” for stoking the violence.