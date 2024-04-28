Support The Moscow Times!
Russia Says Downed 17 Ukrainian Drones

By AFP
Unmanned aerial vehicles are on display during a visit of Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to a training ground of the Moscow Military District. Vadim Savitsky/TASS

Russia shot down 17 Ukrainian drones overnight in several western regions, the defense ministry said on Sunday.

"The air defense systems intercepted and destroyed seventeen Ukrainian UAVs," the ministry said in a Telegram post.

Most of the drones were shot down in regions that border Ukraine, with nine downed in Bryansk, three in Kursk and two in Belgorod, according to the ministry.

Three more were destroyed in the interior region of Kaluga.

Ukraine has claimed a series of strikes on Russian refineries and oil storage facilities in recent months.

Moscow has also launched some of its biggest strikes on Ukraine's energy facilities.

The attacks have knocked out a significant chunk of production, triggering blackouts and energy rationing across Ukraine.

