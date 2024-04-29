Tajikistan Summons Russian Ambassador Over Alleged Rights Violations Against Citizens

Tajikistan’s Foreign Ministry has summoned Russia’s ambassador in Dushanbe over alleged rights violations against Tajik citizens in Russia, the state-run news agency TASS reported Monday.

The ministry handed Russian ambassador Semyon Grigoryev an official note of protest “expressing serious concern over the huge number of cases of an emphatically negative attitude toward citizens of the Republic of Tajikistan on the territory of Russia, as well as widespread violation of their rights and freedoms.”

According to TASS, the note added that the rights violations “are applied exclusively against citizens of Tajikistan, which is fundamentally incompatible with the spirit and traditions of Tajik-Russian relations.”

Dushanbe’s note of protest comes more than a month after the Crocus City Hall attack outside of Moscow, which saw a group of armed men with suspected connections to the Islamic State militant group kill 145 people and wound hundreds more.