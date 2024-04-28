Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Band Arrested Mid-Concert Over ‘Nazi Symbols'

By AFP
Telegram/Nizhny Novgorod uncensored

Three members of a well-known Russian metal band — Korrozia Metalla — were on Saturday arrested in the middle of a concert and charged with displaying "Nazi symbols", authorities said.

The three band members aged 19, 42 and 57 are accused of "propaganda or public exposition of Nazi accessories or symbols", said regional police in the western city of Nizhny Novgorod.

"Police officers with the support of the national guard arrested three members of a music band in one of Nizhny Novgorod's clubs," police added in a statement.

The offense is usually punishable by a fine or a short period of administrative detention.

Police said they seized T-shirts and books "displaying banned symbols".

Band leader Maria Rounova told state news agency TASS the motifs in question are "old Slavic symbols".

In images shared on social media, security forces can be seen bursting into the concert hall and forcing spectators to lie down on the floor.

Since Russia sparked the conflict in Ukraine more than two years ago, Moscow has cracked down on dissent with free expression increasingly under pressure.

Read more about: Music

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

everyone's a critic

Russian Senate Speaker Slams Eurovision Pick ‘Russian Woman’ as ‘Nonsense’

Tajik-born singer-songwriter Manizha's song discusses resisting sexist stereotypes and finding empowerment as a woman.
not mainstream music

Russian New Music Gets a Reboot

Russia's music scene is not resting on its historical laurels.
polyphony online

Yale Russian Chorus Joins Singers Around the World

Because choirs couldn't go to a Tbilisi symposium, the world got magnificent online performances.
MURKY MONEY

In Russia, ‘There’s Nothing to Hide’: A Phone Call With One of Putin’s Closest Friends

Sergei Roldugin, the godfather of Putin’s first child, explains why — and how — he bought a $20 million Stradivarius violin.