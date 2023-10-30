Police Search Journalist’s Home in Russia’s Dagestan – Reports

Police in Russia’s North Caucasus republic of Dagestan have carried out a search at the home of a journalist known for his regular protests against political repression, local media reported Monday, citing his relatives.

Authorities raided the home of Idris Yusupov in the regional capital of Makhachkala early Monday morning, according to the news outlet Kavkaz Uzel.

It is not yet clear what charges Yusupov may face or whether he was arrested during the search.

Authorities seized his personal electronic devices and took him in for questioning, according to the independent Moscow-based reporter Vasily Polonsky, who did not specify the source of the information.