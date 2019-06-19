Activists Condemn Arrest of Journalist in Russia’s Dagestan Amid Torture Claims

The Reporters Without Borders (RSF) press freedom group has called for the immediate release of a journalist detained in the Russian republic of Dagestan late last week, saying that the evidence against him was improperly obtained.

Abdulmumin Gadzhiev, the religious affairs editor for the independent Chernovik news weekly, was arrested on June 14 on charges of financing terrorism and participating in a terrorist organization, which his colleagues have said were fabricated.

Gadzhiev’s arrest was illegal because law enforcement had used torture and violence to obtain evidence against him, Johann Bihr, the head of RSF’s Eastern Europe and Central Asia desk, said in the organization’s statement published Wednesday.