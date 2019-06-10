3 Russian Papers Publish Identical Front Pages in Support of Arrested Journalist

Three of Russia’s leading newspapers published identical front pages Monday in solidarity with investigative journalist Ivan Golunov. The move by the Kommersant, RBC and Vedomosti newspapers is unprecedented in Russia.

The newspapers, whose front pages read “I/We Are Ivan Golunov,” asked for a detailed investigation into the actions of the police officers involved in Golunov’s detention, adding that Golunov’s detention may be related to his professional activities.