3 Russian Papers Publish Identical Front Pages in Support of Arrested Journalist

Kommersant, RBC and Vedomosti's front pages read I/We Are Ivan Golunov.

The Kommersant, RBC and Vedomosti newspapers published the same front page.

Three of Russia’s leading newspapers published identical front pages Monday in solidarity with investigative journalist Ivan Golunov. The move by the Kommersant, RBC and Vedomosti newspapers is unprecedented in Russia.

The newspapers, whose front pages read “I/We Are Ivan Golunov,” asked for a detailed investigation into the actions of the police officers involved in Golunov’s detention, adding that Golunov’s detention may be related to his professional activities.

A Moscow court on Saturday ordered Meduza journalist Ivan Golunov to two months of house arrest, rejecting investigators and prosecutors’ requests to keep him in pre-trial detention.

Golunov, who was charged for large-scale drug selling, was reported to have sustained a concussion, a hematoma and possible broken ribs.

Hundreds of journalists and citizens held single pickets against the arrest in central Moscow over the weekend.

