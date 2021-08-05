Russia Blocks Exiled Khodorkovsky’s News Sites, Rights Group

Russian authorities have blocked access to exiled former tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky’s rights group website and news outlets, which have been critical of the Kremlin ahead of next month’s high-stakes elections.

Open Media and MBKh Media said late Wednesday that they had not been notified of the intention to block their websites by state media watchdog Roskomnadzor. Both said Thursday they were shutting down because of the move.

“The risks for the project’s employees are too high,” Open Media said in a social media post.

"This time the risks are too great — not only for journalists who worked on the resource, but also for any people who liked our content and decided to share it with others," MBKh Media said in a similar post.

A federal registry of blocked websites said the order came from the Prosecutor General’s Office, citing a law that allows websites to be blocked for inciting extremism and participation in unauthorized mass rallies.

The registry also showed that the human rights advocacy group Pravozashchita Otkrytki had been blocked by Roskomnadzor. Its lawyer Anastasia Burakova tweeted late Wednesday that the project has also shut down.