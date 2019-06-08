Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Anti-Corruption Reporter Charged With Drug Trafficking

The Meduza journalist faces up to 20 years in prison on charges his lawyer and colleagues say were fabricated.

Ivan Golunov vmestemedia.ru / Reuters / Scanpix / LETA

A Russian journalist known for investigating corruption among Moscow city officials has been charged with large-scale drug trafficking, but his lawyer, his employer and colleagues say he has been framed.

The journalist, 36-year-old Ivan Golunov, was detained in central Moscow on Thursday on his way to a meeting with a source when illegal drugs were found in his backpack, according to police and his employer, the Meduza news website. Golunov denied that the bag belongs to him.

Golunov was charged with large-scale drug selling on Saturday, Meduza reported. If found guilty, he could be jailed for 10 to 20 years.

In a statement Friday, Moscow police said they had found more drugs and some scales in a search of his apartment, and that they had opened a criminal investigation.

Dmitry Dzhulai, Golunov's lawyer, told Meduza he believed police had planted the drugs on his client to frame him. He said Golunov had been beaten, and that police had refused to take swabs from his hands or the backpack, or fingernail samples to see if he had been in contact with drugs.

Dzhulai said the police had also refused to call medics to document the injuries he said police had inflicted. Moscow police said the allegations that Golunov had been beaten as he was arrested "do not correspond to reality."

Meduza reported on Saturday that doctors said Golunov may have broken ribs, a concussion and a hematoma.

Golunov is well-known in Russia for his investigations into graft in the capital. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin is a close ally of President Vladimir Putin.

Sobyanin on Friday ordered the head of Moscow's police force to take the investigation under his personal control and to ensure the matter was dealt with objectively, Russian news agencies reported.

The editorial management of Meduza, which is based in Latvia, said in a statement that Golunov had received threats in recent months in connection with a story he was working on.

"We are convinced that Ivan Golunov is innocent," the statement read. "Moreover, we have grounds to believe that Golunov is being persecuted because of his journalistic activity."

Dozens of people protested against Golunov's detention outside Moscow police headquarters on Friday. Police detained up to 20 of them before later letting them go.

A long line of journalists was nonetheless waiting to take turns to stage one-person protests, the only form of legal protest in Russia which does not require prior permission from the authorities.

Reuters contributed reporting to this article.

Read more about: Press freedom

Read more

Unwanted coverage

Rosneft Threatens to Ban Reuters in Russia Over Venezuela Report

“These actions constitute informational sabotage,” the oil giant said in a statement.
Limited expression

Russia Drops to 149th out of 180 Countries in World Press Freedom Index

Russia now ranks below countries like Venezuela and the Central African Republic.
Internet Freedom

Putin Wants What China’s Xi Already Has: His Own Internet

New Russian domain system is designed to protect Russian Internet from the World Wide Web.
Trade wars

Putin Talks Tough in St. Petersburg Forum Address – Highlights

The Russian president slammed U.S. trade tactics and aligned Moscow with Beijing.