Moscow Threatens Reprisals for U.S. Correspondents – Reports

Moscow has threatened to strip the accreditations of U.S. journalists in Russia in response to the treatment of Russian reporters in the United States, Reuters reported Monday, citing unnamed sources with direct knowledge of the meeting.

“If they don’t normalize the work of Russian media on U.S. territory, there will be forceful measures as a consequence,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said as she invited U.S. media representatives to the ministry.

At Monday’s meeting, Zakharova warned that U.S. journalists “would have to leave” Russia if the treatment of their Russian colleagues did not improve, Reuters reported.

She reportedly also threatened tit-for-tat difficulties with visas, media accreditation and bank accounts for U.S. reporters and also complained of alleged harassment by U.S. intelligence agencies of Russian journalists in the U.S.

Russian state media reported that representatives from The Wall Street Journal, CNN, the Associated Press, NPR and the U.S.-based Arabic-language broadcaster Alhurra had attended the meeting with Zakharova.

Zakharova, who previously threatened to expel Western media if YouTube continued to block her weekly briefings, last week accused Washington of “targeting for repression Russian media” inside the U.S.