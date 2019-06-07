Dozens Protest Russian Investigative Reporter's Arrest in Moscow

Dozens of people gathered in central Moscow Friday evening to hold single pickets against the arrest of investigative journalist Ivan Golunov.
Golunov, an investigative reporter for the Meduza news website, was detained Thursday afternoon on drug trafficking charges which his colleagues say were “persecution” for his reports. Russia’s independent trade union of journalists on Friday called for members to hold single pickets in support of Golunov outside police headquarters in their cities.
A line of people formed outside the Interior Ministry headquarters Friday evening as people waited to hold single pickets against Golunov's detention, videos and photos posted on social media showed.
Up to 14 journalists had been detained earlier while holding single pickets at the Interior Ministry headquarters, Russian media have reported.
Those detained included journalists Anna Narinskaya, Alexander Gorbachev, Alexander Ryklin, Ilya Azar, Grigory Tumanov and Pavel Kanygin, the MBKh news website reported. Alexander Polivanov, former deputy head of Meduza, was been detained.
Video shared on social media shows popular Russian satirist Victor Shenderovich being detained.
Another video shows a police officer scanning the QR code on a picketer's sign which links to a page of Golunov's latest articles. The protester wasn't detained, BBC Russian reported.
All of the individuals who were detained were released shortly after, the police-monitoring OVD-Info website reported.