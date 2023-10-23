Ukraine’s CIA-Trained Intelligence Operators Assassinated Dozens of Russians, Collaborators – WaPo

Ukraine’s CIA-trained intelligence agencies have assassinated “dozens” of Russians and Ukrainian collaborators since the start of Moscow’s invasion, The Washington Post reported Monday, citing more than two dozen anonymous current and former Ukrainian, U.S. and Western intelligence and security officials.

The missions involved elite teams that were formed, trained and equipped in “close partnership” with the CIA, which is estimated to have spent “tens of millions” of U.S. dollars on transforming Ukraine’s intelligence agencies since 2015.

But U.S. officials cited by The Washington Post stressed that the CIA had “no involvement” in the targeted killings.

The Kremlin has repeatedly accused the United States of playing a direct role in the war in Ukraine since Russia invaded its pro-Western neighbor 21 months ago.

The Washington Post said the SBU security service’s targets included Daria Dugina, the daughter of pro-war ultranationalist Alexander Dugin who was killed in an August 2022 car bombing.