Russian Spy Chief Confirms Call With CIA Counterpart

Sergei Naryshkin, the head of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), confirmed Wednesday that he held a phone call with CIA director William Burns in the days after Wagner’s mercenary mutiny last month.

The New York Times and Wall Street Journal, citing anonymous U.S. officials, reported that Burns had called Naryshkin in late June to reassure him that Washington played no role in the aborted Wagner rebellion.

Naryshkin described the June 23-24 mutiny as a “pretext” for Burns’ call in comments made to the state-run TASS news agency.

“I think it was more of a pretext because the main part of the conversation was focused on discussing issues and events related to Ukraine,” he said.