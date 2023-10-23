‘Not Our Problem,’ Russian Police Said as Gabonese Student Murdered – Video

Russian police were present but did not intervene in the fight that ended with the fatal stabbing of a Gabonese graduate student this summer, according to a video published by local media on Monday.

François Ndjelassili, 32, an economics student at Ural Federal University, was killed outside of a Burger King restaurant in Russia’s fourth-largest city Yekaterinburg on Aug. 18.

Two traffic police officers, identified in media reports as inspectors Gennady Izergin and Ivan Oleynikov, can be seen sitting in their car and watching the fight that led to Ndjelassili’s murder.

The footage published by the local E1.ru news outlet, which said it obtained the clip from an anonymous reader, could not be independently verified.

In the approximately three-minute, profanity-laden video, one officer can be seen pointing out that a fight is occurring, and then getting annoyed with a bus for blocking his view.

When the other officer says they should intervene, the original speaker replies “there’s no need to break anything up” and “it’s not our problem.”