Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Homeless Opera Singer's Viral Performance Inspires Outpouring of Support

By Reuters
Inside Edition / Youtube

Video of a homeless woman singing an Italian opera on a Los Angeles subway platform has become a social media sensation, inspiring multiple offers of professional and financial support.

Viewers have reached out through social media to offer Emily Zamourka, 52, housing in the form of an Airbnb. One California man has invited her to perform at a local event and set up a Gofundme campaign to raise money to replace an instrument Zamourka said was stolen from her, according to local media reports.

"I just can't believe that that's happening," Zamourka told reporters.

The initial video, which was captured by a Los Angles Police Department (LAPD) officer, shows her singing "O Mio Babbino Caro" by the Italian composer Giacomo Puccini as she stands loaded with bags on the platform.

Several Twitter users replied to the LAPD's Twitter post to say they recognized the woman, and she later appeared in an interview with NBC Los Angeles.

Zamourka grew up in Russia and moved to Los Angeles in 1992 to become a singer and performer. For years, she sang and played the violin and supplemented her income by teaching piano lessons. After her violin was stolen in 2016, Zamourka struggled to pay the bills and was soon evicted from her apartment.

"That's when all the problems started," Zamourka said.

The clip posted on LAPD's social media account with the caption "4 million people call LA home. 4 million stories. 4 million voices... sometimes you just have to stop and listen to one, to hear something beautiful" had been watched over 280,000 times by Monday.

Read more about: U.S. , Police

Read more

ongoing protests

Russian Opposition Plans New Protest Despite Over 1,000 Arrests

The focus of protesters' anger is a prohibition on opposition candidates from taking part in the election for Moscow's city legislature.
Big brother

Moscow Police Detain Hundreds in 2 Years With Facial Recognition

Officials say crimes in the Moscow metro fell by half as a result.
Trigger-happy

Russian Cop Detained for Shooting at Playing Child While Drunk

The child had accidentally kicked a ball into the officer's car.
Widespread brutality

1 in 10 Russians Have Been Tortured by Authorities – Poll

The polling agency called the findings “frightening evidence that law enforcement officers use violence against detainees and use it often.”

The need for honest and objective information on Russia is more relevant now than ever before!

To keep our newsroom in Moscow running, we need your support.