Russian Homeless Opera Singer's Viral Performance Inspires Outpouring of Support

Video of a homeless woman singing an Italian opera on a Los Angeles subway platform has become a social media sensation, inspiring multiple offers of professional and financial support.

Viewers have reached out through social media to offer Emily Zamourka, 52, housing in the form of an Airbnb. One California man has invited her to perform at a local event and set up a Gofundme campaign to raise money to replace an instrument Zamourka said was stolen from her, according to local media reports.

"I just can't believe that that's happening," Zamourka told reporters.

The initial video, which was captured by a Los Angles Police Department (LAPD) officer, shows her singing "O Mio Babbino Caro" by the Italian composer Giacomo Puccini as she stands loaded with bags on the platform.