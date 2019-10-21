Support The Moscow Times!
Chechen Policeman Kills Russian Colleague in North Caucasus

Ruslan Kasumov / TASS

A member of an elite Chechen police unit has killed a Russian special-forces police officer after an altercation at a training course in the North Caucasus region, Interfax reported Saturday.

The two servicemen reportedly got into a fight during an advanced training courses at an Interior Ministry university in the republic of Kabardino-Balkaria. The Chechen policeman is a member of a police unit named after the first leader of the republic, Akhmad Kadyrov. His killed colleague was a member of the Grom special police forces in the republic of Karelia.

Inna Kargapolova, the university’s spokeswoman, confirmed that one of its attendees had died from injuries.

An internal inspection is underway at the Interior Ministry university branch in Kabardino-Balkaria, Kargapolova was cited as saying.

Regional investigators opened a criminal case into involuntary manslaughter, subject to a prison term of up to two years. 

