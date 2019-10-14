Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Undocumented U.S. Citizen Accused of Assaulting Russian Police Officer

The unnamed man faces up to five years in prison if found guilty.

The alleged assault happened in the town of Obninsk. Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency

An undocumented American citizen has been detained south of Moscow on suspicion of beating a Russian police officer, authorities said Monday.

The unnamed 68-year-old American faces up to five years in prison if found guilty of assaulting a police officer, prosecutors in the Kaluga region said in a statement.

“The man struck the police officer with one punch in the face, causing physical pain and injuries not harmful to his health,” the regional prosecutor’s office said.

The alleged assault happened in the town of Obninsk, 100 kilometers southwest of Moscow, after a woman the man had been temporarily staying with got into an altercation with him and called the police.

The suspect had been in Russia illegally since his registration with migration authorities expired in August, the prosecutor’s office added.

Read more about: Police

Read more

Police

Russian Police Show off Dance Moves to Rival PSY in Siberia

The stone-faced uniformed officers are seen wiggling and forming the letter P for “Police” with their fingers.
Police

Murders in Russia Down by 27% in 5 Years, Police Chief Says

Aggravated assaults and robberies were down by nearly a half over the same period, Kolokoltsev said.
Police

Man Suspected of Stealing 18 Tons of Chocolate to Pay off Debt, Russian Police Say

A truck driver has been charged with theft after allegedly taking off with 2.5 million rubles-worth of chocolate.
Police

Russian Police Chiefs Charged With Gang Rape of Female Colleague

The three men are suspected of attacking and raping the alleged victim at a regional migration building in the Ufa region.

The need for honest and objective information on Russia is more relevant now than ever before!

To keep our newsroom in Moscow running, we need your support.