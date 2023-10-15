Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Putin Sees Gains on Ukraine Frontlines, Including Avdiivka

By AFP
Russia's President Vladimir Putin delivers his video address from the Moscow Kremlin to mark 80 years since the foundation of the Russian Academy of Education on Oct. 13, 2023. Mikhail Metzel/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

President Vladimir Putin said Sunday that Russian forces had made gains in their Ukraine offensive including in Avdiivka, a symbolic industrial hub.

"Our troops are improving their position in almost all of this area, which is quite vast," he said in an interview on Russian television, an extract of which was posted on social media on Sunday. "This concerns the areas of Kupiansk, Zaporizhzhia and Avdiivka."

On Saturday, Kyiv reported "heated" fighting around Avdiivka Saturday, saying Russian forces had "not stopped assaulting" it for days in their attempt to surround it.

Ukraine last week said Russia had stepped up assaults on the frontline city, which lies just 15 kilometers (nine miles) from Moscow-held Donetsk.

Avdiivka has been a symbol of Ukrainian resistance since 2014, after it briefly fell to Russian-backed separatists.

Russian forces now control territory to the east, north and south of Avdiivka.

Some 1,600 civilians are believed to be in the city, which had a pre-war population of 31,000.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had said Kyiv was holding its ground in Avdiivka, but Moscow has previously claimed its positions had improved there.

Read more about: Putin , Ukraine war

Read more

'everyone makes mistakes'

Putin Says Convicts Killed in Ukraine Paid Debt to Society

The Russian army and mercenary group Wagner have extensively recruited from Russian penal colonies, with some of the former prisoners committing new crimes...
1 Min read
Hijacked broadcast

Radio Waves Air Fake Putin 'State of Emergency' Address

A voice resembling that of President Vladimir Putin claimed that Ukrainian forces attacked Russian territory and declared a "full mobilization."
1 Min read
'would only take a minute'

Kremlin Denies Putin Threatened Ex-British PM Johnson With Missile Attack

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Russian President Vladimir Putin had threatened him with a lethal missile attack days before the Russian...
signs of splits

Putin Confronted by Kremlin Insider Over Ukraine, U.S. Intel Reportedly Tells Biden

An unnamed member of President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle has directly confronted him over mistakes and mismanagement of the war in Ukraine, The...