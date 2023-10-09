4 Russians Missing in Hamas Attack on Israel – Embassy

At least four Russian citizens are missing following the Hamas Islamist group’s surprise weekend attack on Israel, Russia’s Embassy in Tel Aviv said Monday.

The embassy said there was still no word on whether Russians were among the 800 people who died during the ground, air and sea attacks that caught Israel by surprise on Saturday. Another 500 Palestinians were killed in retaliatory Israeli strikes.

The relatives of nine Russian citizens living in or visiting Israel have asked the Russian embassy for assistance in finding them, according to Russia’s state-run news agency TASS.

“Four of them are listed as missing by the Israeli side,” embassy spokeswoman Marina Ryazanova told TASS.

“We continue to work around the clock with incoming appeals and calls,” Ryazanova added.