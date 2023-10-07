Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Putin Launches Russian Gas Shipments to Uzbekistan

By AFP
President Vladimir Putin and Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev hold a trilateral meeting with Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence. Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS

Russian Vladimir Putin on Saturday announced the start of gas supplies to Uzbekistan via Kazakhstan, a boost for Russia's industry hit by a flurry of Western sanctions over the offensive in Ukraine.

Despite being home to a wealth of natural  resources including gas, the Central Asian country of Uzbekistan has faced energy shortages.

Moscow meanwhile relies heavily on energy revenues but has seen export plummet since the offensive.

"This is the largest trilateral energy project" between the three ex-Soviet countries, Putin said, after formally launching the shipment.

He was hosting a meeting in Moscow with his Uzbek and Kazakh counterparts, Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

"The timely implementation of such... project shows that Russia, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan are capable of tackling the most complex and ambitious tasks," Putin said.

"Kazakhstan will be able to solve the issue of gasification of its northern and eastern regions" while Uzbekistan will "gain another source of energy".

Putin added that the leaders would during the afternoon discuss further cooperation in the energy sector as a whole.

Russia's offensive against Ukraine has rattled nerves in Central Asian nations, including Kazakhstan, which has sought to distance itself from Moscow.

But the former Soviet states retain close political and economic ties with Russia.

Russian gas exports decreased by 21.5 percent in 2022 as the European Union, once the largest buyer of Russian gas, drastically reduced imports.

Read more about: Uzbekistan , Putin , Gas

Read more

Emergency Call

Putin Speaks to Allies in Belarus, Central Asia Amid Wagner Revolt

The Russian leader was said to have updated his counterparts in Belarus, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan on the rapidly unfolding situation inside Russia.
1 Min read
energy war

Putin Warns of Efforts to 'Hinder' Gazprom's Work

President Vladimir Putin lashed out Friday against "direct attempts" to hinder the work of Russian gas giant Gazprom, at the center of deteriorating ties...
1 Min read
Asian market

Putin Seeks to Increase Arctic Gas Deliveries to China

The president has requested that state natural gas company Gazprom find the necessary resources in the Yamal gas fields.
New passport

Putin Grants Russian Citizenship to Novatek's Finance Chief, a U.S. National

The move could help the gas producer's finance chief skirt around U.S. sanctions.