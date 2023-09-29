Russian Paralympians to Compete Under Neutral Flag at Paris Games

Russian athletes will be allowed to compete under a neutral flag at the Paris Paralympics in 2024 after officials on Friday voted against an outright ban.

A majority of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) voted to allow Russian athletes to compete "in an individual and neutral capacity" without national flags, colors or emblems.

The decision was made hours after the IPC, gathered in its General Assembly in Manama, Bahrain, voted against a full ban on Russian participation.

IPC president Andrew Parsons said the organization is a "very firm believer that sport and politics should not mix."