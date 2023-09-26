Residents in Annexed Crimea Turned Away From Bomb Shelter During Air Raid Alert

Residents in Russia-annexed Crimea were turned away from a bomb shelter during an air raid alert Monday evening, video shared on social media showed.

The woman who filmed the video, which was shared by the Baza news channel on Telegram, said several families were barred from entering the bomb shelter located inside a community center in the port city of Sevastopol.

Children and adults were seen crowded outside the building’s entrance as air sirens could be heard blaring in the distance.

In the video, a man who introduced himself as a fire safety officer said his superiors had told him that the bomb shelter was for “staff only.”