Estonia, Lithuania Threaten Seizure of Russian Vehicles

Estonian and Lithuanian officials have warned that passenger vehicles with Russian license plates could soon be confiscated following a Baltics-wide entry ban.

Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia issued back-to-back entry bans this week for Russian-registered cars after the European Commission clarified that existing regulations prohibit the import or transfer of goods originating in Russia.

“These cars [with Russian license plates] will have to be confiscated, we have to come to that,” Estonia’s Interior Minister Lauri Laanemets said Thursday, according to the Russian state-run news agency RIA Novosti.

He asked: “Why do cars with Russian license plates drive in Estonia? If these cars are constantly moving here, maybe they should be registered in Estonia?”