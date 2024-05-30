Estonia Approves Transfer of Frozen Russian Assets to Ukraine

Estonia on Thursday passed a law that allows the authorities to transfer frozen Russian assets in the country to Ukraine as compensation for damages caused by Moscow’s full-scale invasion.

Estonian President Alar Karis said the confiscation of assets “raises unresolved legal questions,” but assured they would only be used if the owner’s role in Russia’s war against Ukraine is “proven sufficiently.”

“Regardless of what one thinks of the solution chosen in Estonia, there is no doubt that we need to find effective ways to guarantee the right of victims of aggression to obtain compensation from the perpetrators of the damage,” Karis was quoted as saying by the ERR news agency.

“The Riigkogu must be able to make policy choices in such an ambiguous situation,” he added, referring to Estonia’s parliament, two-thirds of which backed the confiscation law earlier this month before it was sent to the president’s desk for a signature.