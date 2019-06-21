EU Extends Economic Sanctions on Russia Until 2020

European Union leaders agreed on Thursday to prolong until the end of January 2020 economic sanctions against Russia over the turmoil in Ukraine, a spokesman for the bloc said.

The EU first slapped sanctions on Russia after Moscow annexed Crimea from Ukraine in March 2014 and supported rebels fighting Kiev troops in the east of the country. That conflict, which killed 13,000 people, is still simmering.

"Russia sanctions unanimously extended for another six months because of a lack of Minsk Agreements implementation," said the spokesman, Preben Aman, referring to a stalled peace accord for east Ukraine.

The downing in east Ukraine in July 2014 of a Malaysian passenger plane led to a toughening of the EU's response to the crisis. All 298 people aboard, many of them Dutch, perished.

A Dutch-led international investigative team on Wednesday said three Russians and a Ukrainian will face murder charges for bringing down the MH17 flight.

EU leaders also gave their "full support for all efforts to establish truth, justice and accountability for the victims and their next of kin." Their joint statement called "on Russia to cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation."