Russia Steps Up Support for Sagging Ruble

Russia's Central Bank announced Wednesday that it plans to step up support for the ruble, which has gradually weakened over the past 18 months due to Western sanctions over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

The Bank of Russia said that between Sept. 14 and 22 it would sell 21.4 billion rubles ($218.5 million) worth of foreign currency each day, around 10 times the current volume it sells on a daily basis.

The regulator said the move was connected to an upcoming payment of foreign currency bonds — known as Eurobonds — issued by the Russian government.

"Holders of Eurobonds will be paid by the Finance Ministry in rubles in accordance with the established procedure, and therefore a portion of these bondholders may create additional demand for foreign currency," the Central Bank said.

Russian authorities instituted the payment of these bonds in rubles instead of the foreign currency they are formally denominated in following a cascade of Western sanctions.

The additional volume by Russia's Central Bank "will help respond to possible additional demand for foreign currency and reduce volatility on the market during this period."