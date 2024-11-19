Russian Ruble Falls to 100 Per Dollar in Official Exchange Rate

Russia’s Central Bank set the ruble’s official exchange rate at over 100 to the dollar for Wednesday, marking the first time the currency has slipped pass the symbolic threshold in more than a year.
Wednesday’s rate, pegged at 100.03 rubles per dollar, reflects a nearly 19% devaluation since Ukraine’s surprise incursion into Russia’s Kursk region on Aug. 6. The ruble’s latest drop follows President Vladimir Putin's decision to lower Moscow’s nuclear strike threshold after the U.S. gave Kyiv permission to fire long-range missiles at targets inside Russia.
The ruble last breached the 100-per-dollar mark in October 2023 amid concerns over slowing economic growth and rising inflation.
Although Putin introduced measures to stabilize the currency at that time, Bloomberg recently reported that authorities in Moscow are now less concerned about a weaker ruble as they prepare for large increases in military spending.
Russia’s Central Bank has set official exchange rates since the Moscow Exchange suspended trading in dollars and euros in June due to U.S. sanctions. Rates are based on over-the-counter trades involving large exporters and commercial banks.
A weakened ruble threatens to erode Russians’ purchasing power, raising prices for imported goods. The currency previously hit a historic low of 150 per dollar after Russia invaded Ukraine in early 2022, recovering briefly after the Central Bank imposed strict capital controls.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.