Russian Central Bank To Resume Currency Trades in 2024

Russia's Central Bank said Monday it will resume buying and selling foreign currency through its sovereign wealth fund next year as the ruble continues to recover from a dramatic summer slide.

The Russian currency has been extremely volatile since February 2022, when Russia launched its full-scale military offensive on Ukraine and the West hit Moscow with an unprecedented package of sanctions.

The ruble has gained 14% since the start of October after Moscow reimposed currency controls, hiked interest rates and halted foreign currency interventions.

Russia's Central Bank said Monday it will resume operations under its so-called "budget rule" from January 2024.

It suspended those transactions in August as the ruble slid below 100 against the U.S. dollar.

Under the mechanism, the Central Bank buys and sells foreign currency — Chinese yuan since the imposition of Western sanctions — to stabilize the ruble, which is highly sensitive to global oil prices and Moscow's earnings from its crucial energy exports.