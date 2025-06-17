Ruble Overtakes Dollar in Russian Export Payments

The Russian ruble has become the dominant currency in the country’s export payments for the first time since the West imposed sweeping sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine, according to new data released by the Central Bank.

The ruble accounted for 52.3% of export transactions in April, while the share of currencies from what the Kremlin designates as “unfriendly” countries — including the United States and other Western allies — fell to a historic low of 14.1%.

The ruble’s share in import payments has been above 50% since December 2024, reaching a record 56.2% in April.

Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin, have hailed the country's efforts to de-dollarize the economy and insulate trade from Western pressure.

In reality, the sharp rise in ruble-based transactions is being driven not by global trust in the Russian currency, but by the expansion of opaque payment systems that cost Russian businesses billions of dollars and further complicate the country’s economic outlook.

According to a report by Dmitry Nekrasov, head of the CASE Analytical Center, Russia has created an alternative international settlement system composed of two parallel circuits: domestic ruble transfers managed by Russian banks and foreign currency flows, primarily in Chinese yuan, handled by financial institutions abroad. These circuits are linked wherever possible, allowing rubles from Russian importers to pay for Russian exports.