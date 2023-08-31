Wagner Commander Utkin Buried in Moscow Cemetery After Plane Crash Death

The deceased commander and purported co-founder of the Wagner mercenary group has been buried at a Moscow cemetery, the MSK.1 news website reported Thursday.

Dmitry Utkin, who is believed to have inspired the name for the mercenary outfit under his call sign "Wagner," was killed in last week’s plane crash alongside his boss Yevgeny Prigozhin, according to Russian authorities.

Local media shared images of Uktin's grave, which was at Moscow's Federal Military Memorial Cemetery, decorated with flowers and wreaths.

Wagner fighters and Russian military personnel were reportedly among those present at the funeral on Thursday, however, journalists and ordinary citizens were not allowed to attend the ceremony, MSK.1 said.

The funeral was conducted with military honors, the state-run TASS news agency reported, but without providing further details.