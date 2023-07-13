Prigozhin-Linked Companies Win Government Contracts After Failed Mutiny

Companies with known links to Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin have been awarded over 1 billion rubles in government contracts since his attempted overthrow of Russia’s military leadership last month, the RTVI television network reported Thursday, citing public data.

The nine contracts, which are all for the provision of food services to various state-run institutions and were signed after the June 24 mutiny, are worth a total of 1.06 billion rubles ($11.7 million), according to publicly available data published by the Russian government.

Prodfutservis LLC was awarded the largest contract among the companies, receiving 705 million rubles ($7.8 million) for providing meals to public schools in the town of Mytishchi just north of Moscow. The contract’s duration is 2023-2025.

Prigozhin-linked companies also secured contracts to provide meals to hospitals, clinics and a children's summer camp.